Cloakroom – “You Don’t Know How” (Tom Petty Cover)

The outpouring of Tom Petty tributes has begun, and among them is this surprisingly faithful cover of “You Don’t Know How It Feels” from Indiana shoegaze doom merchants Cloakroom, who have abbreviated the title to “You Don’t Know How.” The band applies its signature sludgy heaviness to the Wildflowers standout without losing sight of the original track’s appeal. It quite literally translates into audio the experience of listening to a Tom Petty classic with a heavy heart. Listen below.

<a href="http://cloakroom.bandcamp.com/track/you-dont-know-how" target="_blank">You Don't Know How by Cloakroom</a>

Cloakroom’s latest album Time Well is out now on Relapse. Read our obituary for Petty here.