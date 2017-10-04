Watch Queens Of The Stone Age Play Jools Holland With A String Quartet

We don’t often get to see Queens Of The Stone Age go all Bond-theme, but that’s what happened on the most recent episode of the BBC’s long-running music show Later… With Jools Holland. QOTSA released their new Villains album recently, and they brought out a unique arrangement of the sort-of title track “Villains Of Circumstance.” Frontman Josh Homme sang the song, accompanied only by a string quartet and by bandmate Dean Fertita on piano. It’s a Queens Of The Stone Age performance with no guitar, and it was exactly as sexy and dramatic as you might hope. Watch it below.

Villains is out now on Matador.