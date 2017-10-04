Watch The National Play “Day I Die” & “The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness” On Jools Holland

Moody and debonair American gentlemen the National were among the many, many guests on the most recent episode of the UK music show Later… With Jools Holland, and they’re the only act that got to play more than one song. On the show, the National knocked out two of the songs from their excellent new album Sleep Well Beast: The troubled-marriage anthem “Day I Die” and the elegantly discordant “The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness,” with a horn section helping out on the latter. The Nats are one of our great live bands, and they sounded awesome. Watch both performances below.

Sleep Well Beast is out now on 4AD.