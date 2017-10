Patsy are a New Orleans band who make fast, slashing, catchy-as-hell punk rock. The band is led by one Candice, also a member of the band Mystic Inane, and their schoolyard-taunt snarl is one of the coolest things I’ve heard out of the DIY underground in a minute. Yesterday, Patsy released their debut seven-song mini-album LA Women, and you can stream it below.

LA Women MLP by Patsy

LA Women is out now on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.