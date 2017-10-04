The Jesus Lizard Announce First Tour In Eight Years

The Jesus Lizard will embark on their first tour in eight years this December. Shows will kick off in Nashville, and from there the band will hit Chicago, New York, LA, San Francisco, and Houston’s Day For Night Festival. Tickets go on-sale this Friday (10/6). Check out the dates below.
The Jesus Lizard tour dates:
12/08 Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
12/09 Chicago, IL @ Metro
12/10 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
12/14 Los Angeles, CAThe Fonda Theatre
12/15 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
12/16-17 Houston, TX @ Day For Night Festival