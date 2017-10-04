The Jesus Lizard Announce First Tour In Eight Years

The Jesus Lizard will embark on their first tour in eight years this December. Shows will kick off in Nashville, and from there the band will hit Chicago, New York, LA, San Francisco, and Houston’s Day For Night Festival. Tickets go on-sale this Friday (10/6). Check out the dates below.

The Jesus Lizard tour dates:

12/08 Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

12/09 Chicago, IL @ Metro

12/10 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

12/14 Los Angeles, CAThe Fonda Theatre

12/15 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

12/16-17 Houston, TX @ Day For Night Festival