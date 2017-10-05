U.S. Girls – “Mad As Hell” Video

Meg Remy, the pop-music deconstructionist who records as U.S. Girls, released Half Free, her last album, Half Free, in 2015, and she’s lately been working on its follow-up. She hasn’t announced a new album yet, but she has shared a video for a brand-new track, a jumpy and disco-flavored joint called “Mad As Hell.” Remy co-directed the video with Emily Pelstring, and in it, Remy plays a First Lady whose President husband is a literal empty suit. She dances in front of stock-footage images of horrible cruelty. The song, like the video, indicts American history as one big story of bloodthirsty rich people fucking everyone else over, and it makes that case with a smile. This is good shit; check it out below.

News of a new U.S. Girls album would be welcome right about now.