Watch Touché Amoré Bring Out Thursday’s Geoff Rickly & Title Fight’s Ned Russin In NYC

New York is a great place to see a rap show, partly because there’s always a chance that a special guest or two will make a surprise appearance onstage. The same thing does not typically happen at post-hardcore shows, but it did last night. Los Angeles warriors Touché Amoré, currently touring behind their heart-ripping 2016 album Stage Four, played the Bowery Ballroom last night, and a couple of friends joined them onstage, as Brooklyn Vegan points out. First, the band welcomed Thursday frontman Geoff Rickly, who guested on Touché Amoré’s debut album, to help them out on the Stage Four track “Flowers And You.” And they also brought out Ned Russin, frontman of the Pennsylvania band Title Fight. Together, they performed “Crescent-Shaped Depression,” a Title Fight song that Touché Amoré covered on a 2011 split EP. The band posted videos of both songs on their Instagram; watch them below.

Stage Four is out now on Epitaph.