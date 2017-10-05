Tove Lo – “Disco Tits” Video

Swedish pop freethinker Tove Lo has been slowly finessing the art of the longform narrative music video in her two recent short films with director Tim Erem, Fairy Dust and Fire Fade, and today she’s shared her wildest experiment with the medium yet. The music video for her fun new single “Disco Tits” takes its title’s goofy artifice and stretches it to the extreme. It starts off as a stilted interview with an aggressive and incompetent Muppet-like host, but things take a dirty turn when Tove Lo starts flirting with the Muppet. Then they’re off to the races, driving fast while Tove Lo gets head from the Muppet, ending up in a diner where they have a fight about barbecue sauce. It gets even steamier from there… Lady Wood indeed! It’s equal parts hilarious and captivating, and it’s a must-watch. Do so below.

Blue Lips is coming out soon.