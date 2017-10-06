Sam Smith – “Pray”

Last month, Sam Smith, the heir apparent to Rick Astley’s “sad and nonthreatening and vaguely sleepy British white-guy soul singer” throne, shared a new single called “Too Good At Goodbyes.” Today, he’s got another new song, and he’s also announced that he’ll release The Thrill Of It All, his sophomore album, next month.

Smith recorded the album with the help of longtime collaborator Jimmy Napes and with an impressive list of pop-music names, including Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Malay, and “Too Good At Goodbye” producers Stargate. Timbaland co-produced the new single “Pray” with James Napier, and while it doesn’t return Smith to the euphoric club-pop that helped make him famous, it at least has some drums, which is more than “Too Good At Goodbyes” can say. Listen to the gospel-inflected “Pray” and check out the new album’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Too Good At Goodbyes”

02 “Say It First”

03 “One Last Song”

04 “Midnight Train”

05 “Burning”

06 “Him”

07 “Baby, You Make Me Crazy”

08 “No Peace” (Feat. YEBBA)

09 “Palace”

10 “Pray”

The Thrill Of It All is out 11/3 on Capitol. That title has to be a reference to Frank Ocean’s “Lost,” right?