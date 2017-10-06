Watch Drive-By Truckers Cover Tom Petty’s “The Waiting”

Southern rock road warriors Drive-By Truckers are back out on tour in support of last year’s great American Band, and like many musicians, they’ve been playing some covers this week in honor of the late, great Tom Petty. I had the privilege of seeing them Wednesday in Columbus, where they kicked out a cover of “The Waiting” (which Wilco also covered this week; apparently “The Waiting” is the Petty song of choice among venerable left-leaning American roots-rock bands). The DBTs broke out the same cover last night in Jersey City. Check out clips of both performances below.
#tbt to last night, when I got one last chance to shout back “yeah-ey-yeah” while a band I love plays this song. Thanks, @dbtph, @dbtrockshow and especially @tompettyofficial. . . . . . . . #drivebytruckers #newportmusichall #thewaiting #tompetty #concert #columbus #columbusohio #asseenincolumbus #lifeincbus