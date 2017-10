Tennis have a new EP called We Can Die Happy on the way, and today the marital pop-rock duo shared a new song from it. “I Miss That Feeling” is an extremely winsome throwback studio-pop track that wouldn’t sound out of place in a playlist with Natalie Prass and Tobias Jesso or, like, as the theme song from a ’70s sitcom. If that’s a feeling you’ve been missing, Tennis are bringing it back for you. Listen below.

We Can Die Happy is out 11/10 on Mutually Detrimental. Pre-order it here.