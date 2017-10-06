Stream Lil Pump’s Self-Titled Debut Mixtape

Not long ago, I wrote a column about Lil Pump, the gleefully obnoxious teenage Florida rapper who was a big part of the new wave of SoundCloud rap stars. Pump had made a series of short, lo-fi SoundCloud singles, all of which became huge cult hits and all of which were somehow deeply annoying and deeply catchy and the same time. Up until now, Pump’s entire discography has been nothing but SoundCloud singles. But today, he came out with his self-titled debut mixtape, which means we can now hear how he sounds in a full-length context. It’s about how you’d expect: Lots of energy, absolutely no conventional rap skills, and the whole thing feels pretty long even though it’s just 37 minutes. Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Chief Keef, Lil Yachty, and Smokepurrp all make appearances. Listen to it below.

The self-released Lil Pump is out now.