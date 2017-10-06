Stream Giggs Wamp 2 Dem Mixtape

Earlier this year, the UK rapper Giggs earned himself an international profile with a couple of memorable appearances on Drake’s More Life album. (He’s the guy who shouted “Batman! Da-na-na-na!” on “KMT.) Today, as The FADER points out, Giggs has come out with a new mixtape called Wamp 2 Dem. It features international guests like Jamaican reggae star Popcaan and American rappers 2 Chainz and Young Thug, as well as Giggs’ UK peers like D Double E. Giggs was never a grime guy, and the tape has the slow-creep sound of a form of UK rap that hasn’t gotten much attention on this side of the Atlantic. It’s a cool sound, one worth investigating. Stream the mixtape below.

Wamp 2 Dem is out now on No BS/Universal.