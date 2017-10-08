Nelly Responds To Rape Allegations

Nelly was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of second-degree rape after a woman claimed that he assaulted her on his tour bus in Auburn, Washington. The rapper was released with no charges pending further investigation, and he’s taken to Twitter to deny the allegations, saying that he is “completely innocent” and “will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim.” Find his tweets below.

Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

In other words y'all know damm well I ain't do no dumm S^*t like this..!! Love ..!!!! — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017