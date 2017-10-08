Nelly Responds To Rape Allegations

Nelly
CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Nelly was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of second-degree rape after a woman claimed that he assaulted her on his tour bus in Auburn, Washington. The rapper was released with no charges pending further investigation, and he’s taken to Twitter to deny the allegations, saying that he is “completely innocent” and “will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim.” Find his tweets below.

