Hear Julien Baker Debut “Hurt Less” On A Prairie Home Companion

Julien Baker’s sophomore full-length Turn Out The Lights is arriving at the end of the month, and yesterday, she was the latest guest on Chris Thile’s revived version of A Prairie Home Companion, kicking off the new season of the show with a live broadcast from the Palace Theatre in Saint Paul, Minnesota. She performed lead single “Appointments” and the hymn “It Is Well With My Soul” and debuted a new song called “Hurt Less.” The episode also featured appearances from Chris Stapleton and comedian Laurie Kilmartin. Stream the whole episode here and listen to Baker’s performances at 18:00 (“Appointments”), 23:00 (“Hurt Less”), and 1:53:50 (“It Is Well With My Soul”).

Turn Out The Lights is out 10/27 via Matador.