Watch Jason Isbell Cover Two Tom Petty Classics At MEMPHO Fest

Jason Isbell
CREDIT: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

In the wake of Tom Petty’s death, Jason Isbell was one of the many, many artists to post a small tribute on social media. “I can’t think of an important moment in my life without an accompanying Tom Petty song,” he wrote on Twitter. “Every night we walk off stage to his music. So sad.” And during his headlining set at MEMPHO Fest in Memphis, Tennessee yesterday, Isbell covered two of Petty’s many unimpeachable classics, “Even The Losers” and “American Girl,” closing his set with a performance of the latter. Watch below.

“Even The Losers”:

#jasonisbell #tompetty

A post shared by D A N I ✌️❤️ (@danielap110) on

@jasonisbell covered losers and American girl at #memphofest tonight. It was brilliance.

A post shared by Courtney Santo (@courtneysanto) on

“American Girl”:

She was an American girl. #jasonisbell #memphofest

A post shared by Charlie Santo (@saint_in_the_city) on

all the cool kids are posting bands doing Tom Petty covers

A post shared by bdvegas (@bdvegas) on

Jason Isbell covering American Girl by Tom Petty!! @memphofest

A post shared by John Goodwin (@goodwin.badlose) on

Tags: Jason Isbell, MEMPHO Fest, Tom Petty