Watch Jason Isbell Cover Two Tom Petty Classics At MEMPHO Fest

In the wake of Tom Petty’s death, Jason Isbell was one of the many, many artists to post a small tribute on social media. “I can’t think of an important moment in my life without an accompanying Tom Petty song,” he wrote on Twitter. “Every night we walk off stage to his music. So sad.” And during his headlining set at MEMPHO Fest in Memphis, Tennessee yesterday, Isbell covered two of Petty’s many unimpeachable classics, “Even The Losers” and “American Girl,” closing his set with a performance of the latter. Watch below.

I can't think of an important moment in my life without an accompanying Tom Petty song. Every night we walk off stage to his music. So sad. — Jason IsBOO (@JasonIsbell) October 2, 2017

“Even The Losers”:

oh, you want more Isbell covering Petty? he did two nbd pic.twitter.com/gV1yUyOViE — Bryan (@bryan_CTP) October 8, 2017

“American Girl”:

here's Jason Isbell covering Tom Petty to make you feel better pic.twitter.com/QDJ1UXEBXi — Bryan (@bryan_CTP) October 8, 2017

