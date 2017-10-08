Josh Homme Reads You A Bedtime Story

Josh Homme would like to read you a bedtime story. On Friday, the Queens Of The Stone Age frontman appeared on the BBC kids channel CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories, in which different celebrities read popular children’s stories, to read Julia Donaldson’s Zog, a tale “about a heroic and good dragon that is learning to be the best that he can be.” He has also recorded two other readings for the show. Let him lull you to sleep below.

