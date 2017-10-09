Watch The Killers Cover Two Tom Petty Songs At ACL

Tom Petty died about a week ago, and since then, a whole lot of bands have been working one of his songs into their setlists. Last night, when they were headlining the Austin City Limits festival, the Killers worked in two of Petty’s classics. They opened up their set with a version of “American Girl” that included a big-screen Petty tribute and led directly, thrillingly into “Mr. Brightside.” Later in the set, Brandon Flowers said a few words about Petty, telling the crowd, “It was just like somebody stabbed you in the heart when you heard that he died.” Then they played a plaintive version of “The Waiting.” Watch fan-made videos of both performances below.

Not too many singers can really sell Petty’s lyrics. I think Brandon Flowers pulled it off.