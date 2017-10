The energetic Chicago rapper Towkio, a big part of that whole Chance The Rapper/Vic Mensa wave, has lately been working on his official debut, and we’ve posted his videos for “Drift” and “Hot Shit.” Today, he’s shared the lush, expansive “Swim,” which includes choral voices, airy strings, and an understated juke beat. Check it out below.

Towkio’s debut is coming sometime soon on American/Republic.