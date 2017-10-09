Wolf Parade – “Cry III (King Of Piss And Paper / Artificial Life)” Video

The beloved Canadian indie warriors returned last week with their reunion album Cry Cry Cry. This band has always been ambitious, and rather than putting together a music video for any of the new album’s songs, they’ve done something else: A trippy sci-fi short film that lasts two minutes and features the final two tracks on the album, “Artificial Life” and “King Of Piss And Paper.” Director Brook Linder weaves a story that revolves around strange, unexplained things happening in a small town. Guys in radiation suits figure in heavily. Watch it below.

Cry Cry Cry is out now on Sub Pop.