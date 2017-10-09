CID RIM – “Repeat” (Feat. Samantha Urbani) Video

Performing under the name CID RIM, drummer/producer Clemens Bacher pulls us into Vienna’s diverse music scene with his fusion of krautrock and electronica. Ahead of his debut, Material, CID RIM recently released the rightfully percussion-prominent “Repeat.” This track features ex-Friends vocalist Samantha Urbani, who’s known for her frequent collaborations with Dev Hynes of Blood Orange and whose solo work has long been appreciated around here. “Repeat” juxtaposes chaos with concentration both aurally and visually as clips of exploding color alternate with scenes of Bacher sitting calmly at his drum set in an empty room. Check out the track’s video below.

Material is out 10/20 via LuckyMe. Pre-order on all formats here.