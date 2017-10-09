Kodak Black Indicted For Sexual Assault

Last year, Kodak Black, the young Florida rapper with the troubling history, was charged with felony sexual battery in South Carolina. And now, as Pitchfork points out, the local ABC affiliate WPDE reports that a Florence County grand jury has indicted Kodak with first degree criminal sexual conduct. Kodak, who served three months in prison for an unrelated probation violation earlier this year, is accused of assaulting a teenage girl at a hotel after performing a show. He’s been ordered not to have any contact with the victim or her family. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison.