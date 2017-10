David Bowie’s 1977 album “Heroes” turns 40 years old this weekend, and to commemorate the occasion, BBC World Service broadcast a new documentary about the LP hosted by Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine. The 53-minute special features archival audio with Bowie himself in addition to new interviews with producer Tony Visconti, Iggy Pop, and Brian Eno discussing the recording of the album in Berlin. Listen here.