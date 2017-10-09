Newbury Comics Selling Beck CDs Signed By MC Hammer

Beck’s new album Colors finally comes out on Friday, and although we don’t exactly love it, MC Hammer apparently does. Presumably that’s why Newbury Comics is selling CD copies of the album that come with a booklet signed by the rapper. “Colors is a great party record,” Hammer told Pitchfork in a statement. OK then!

Startin tomorrow @ 3PMEST, order BECK's 'Colors' cd & get a 'Colors' booklet AUTOGRAPHED by… MC HAMMER. #WOWZERS https://t.co/7RIcjtL3tF pic.twitter.com/cF9zsw6Mw7 — Newbury Comics (@newburycomics) October 9, 2017