Sleigh Bells – “And Saints”

Just last year, the New York noise-pop duo Sleigh Bells came out blasting with their Jessica Rabbit album. And this morning, they’ve announced the impending release of a whole new set of tracks, a seven-song mini-album called Kid Kruschev that’s set to come out just 364 days after Jessica Rabbit. In a press release, the duo claims to like the idea of putting out shorter records at a faster pace. And they’ve also shared a moody, minimal, vaguely gothy new track called “And Saints.” Below, listen to the song, check out the Kid Kruschev tracklist, and read what Sleigh Bells have to say about the new record.

Sleigh Bells write:

Doesn’t feel like the sky is falling, feels more like it fell. Maybe a long time ago and it’s just more obvious now. Lots of friction and darkness as well as opposition to all that, which has been inspiring to see. Alexis moved north of Brooklyn recently, somewhere with trees and cliffs, providing us with a new space to write and record without pissing off neighbors, so that’s what we’ve been doing. We didn’t want to wait another year or two to release something. We like the idea of putting out shorter records at a more consistent rate, so we’re gonna give it a shot for a while, see how it feels. Thanks for listening. Take care.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Blue Trash Mattress Fire”

02 “Favorite Transgressions”

03 “Rainmaker”

04 “Panic Drills”

05 “Show Me The Door”

06 “Florida Thunderstorm”

07 “And Saints”

Kid Kruschev is out 11/10 on the band’s own Torn Clean label.