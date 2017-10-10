Jhené Aiko Got A Tattoo Of Big Sean Then Played The Tonight Show With Him

The woozy, airy R&B singer Jhené Aiko has recorded a whole lot with rapper Big Sean; last year, they put out a whole EP together under the duo name Twenty88. They’ve also been dating for about a year now. And apparently, they’re so fond of one another that Aiko just got a really big portait of Sean’s face tattooed onto her arm. Instagram photos of that tattoo appeared online yesterday. And last night, Aiko and Sean teamed up on The Tonight Show to perform “Moments,” a gentle and atmospheric track from Aiko’s new album Trip. The Roots backed them up. Below, check out the tattoo and the performance.

Art is ❤️thanks Jheńe for allowing me to share this moment. A post shared by The Witchdoctor™ 💉 Los Angeles (@miryamlumpini) on Oct 9, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Trip is out now on ARTium/Def Jam. That tattoo will always be there, forever.