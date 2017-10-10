Lee Ann Womack – “Sunday”

The country singer Lee Ann Womack started out her career as a down-the-middle Nashville pop-country star, and she was great at that; her 2000 megahit “I Hope You Dance” remains an all-time banger. But Womack found herself getting more interested in older country-music sounds, and she won a ton of plaudits for There’s More Where That Came From, the gorgeous 2005 album where she took on the countrypolitan sounds of the ’60s and ’70s. Later this month, she’ll release The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone, the first album that she’s recorded for ATO Records.

Womack recorded the new album with her producer husband Frank Liddell at Houston’s storied Sugar Hill studios, and it’s a warm and soulful take on old-school country sounds. Womack has already released a handful of singles from the album, but this morning, we’re lucky to bring you my favorite song on the LP, a tremolo-heavy slow-burner called “Sunday.” Below, listen to that, as well as the previously-released singles “All The Trouble” and “Hollywood.” And while you’re at it, check out Womack’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

10/20 – Hickory, NC @ Music In The Mill

10/27 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

10/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *

10/29 – Ottumwa, IA @ Bridge View Center

11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

11/03 – Lafayette, LA @ Lafayette Cajundome *

11/04 – Belton, TX @ Bell County Expo *

11/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

1/05 – Steamboat, CO @ The MusicFest At Steamboat

1/23 – New Philadelphia, BA @ Kent State Universtiy At Tuscarawas

2/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Cayamo Cruise

2/16 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Arizona Musicfest

* with Alan Jackson

The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone is out 10/27 on ATO.