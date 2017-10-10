Watch Bruno Mars Do A Euphoric Acoustic Version Of “That’s What I Like” On Charlie Rose

It’s a bit of a weird pairing: The relentlessly entertaining pop star Bruno Mars on the relatively dry and cerebral PBS talk show Charlie Rose. But if you’re the booker for Charlie Rose and you can get Bruno Mars, why wouldn’t you? Mars was a guest on last night’s show, and he even blessed the show with an acoustic performance of his slick chart-topper “That’s What I Like.” The best part of that: Even in a sedate environment like that, Mars keeps his omnipresent backing singers with him, and he does synchronized dances with them. While sitting down. Below, watch the performance, as well as the interview where Mars talks about his inspirations and his process.

Mars’ album 24K Magic is out now on Atlantic.