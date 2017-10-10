Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – “Matter Of Time” Video

Before the legendary Sharon Jones died last year, she recorded one final album with her backing band the Dap-Kings, and today that album has officially been announced. It’s called Soul Of A Woman and it’ll be out 11/17. The album’s lead single, “Matter Of Time,” is being shared today alongside a video made up of footage from Jones’ long and historic career. Watch and listen below.
Tracklist:
01 “Matter Of Time”
02 “Sail On”
03 “Just Give Me Your Time”
04 “Come And Be A Winner”
05 “Rumors”
06 “Pass Me By”
07 “Searching for A New Day”
08 “These Tears (No Longer For You)”
09 “When I Saw Your Face”
10 “Girl (You Got To Forgive Him)”
11 “Call On God”
