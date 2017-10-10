Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – “Matter Of Time” Video

Before the legendary Sharon Jones died last year, she recorded one final album with her backing band the Dap-Kings, and today that album has officially been announced. It’s called Soul Of A Woman and it’ll be out 11/17. The album’s lead single, “Matter Of Time,” is being shared today alongside a video made up of footage from Jones’ long and historic career. Watch and listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Matter Of Time”

02 “Sail On”

03 “Just Give Me Your Time”

04 “Come And Be A Winner”

05 “Rumors”

06 “Pass Me By”

07 “Searching for A New Day”

08 “These Tears (No Longer For You)”

09 “When I Saw Your Face”

10 “Girl (You Got To Forgive Him)”

11 “Call On God”

Soul Of A Woman is out 11/17 via Daptone.