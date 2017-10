Aminé has released his great self-directed video for “Spice Girl” from his highly enjoyable debut album, Good For You. It presents the rising Portland rapper in a number of striking, colorful scenarios and features a cameo from an actual Spice Girl, Mel B aka Scary Spice, as well as a funny appearance from Insecure’s Issa Rae. Enjoy it below.

Good For You is out now on CLBN/Republic.