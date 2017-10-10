Watch Eminem Blast Donald Trump In BET Hip-Hop Awards Freestyle

Eminem appeared in one of the prerecorded rap cyphers that aired during the BET Hip-Hop Awards tonight. He performed a lengthy freestyle blasting Donald Trump, criticizing his fixation on the NFL protests, calling him “a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust,” and saying that “racism’s the only thing he’s fantastic for.” Watch below.
The FULL verse that EVERYBODY is talking about! @eminem BODIED THIS! #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/zoS0wEwjQF
— BET (@BET) October 11, 2017
"The Storm" (Freestyle) https://t.co/QLPjtgS5n3
— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) October 11, 2017