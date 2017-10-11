Princess Nokia Comments On Video Of Her Throwing Hot Soup At A Racist

Yesterday, the Twitter account Baller Alert posted a phone video, which quickly went viral, of a white man on the New York subway throwing around the N-word, yelling about his freedom of speech, and accusing everyone else on the train of being small-minded. The video is chaotic and blurry, but you can clearly see the other passengers on the train standing up to him and ultimately physically forcing him out. You can also see someone throwing a thing of hot soup on the guy. And the soup-thrower, as The FADER reports, was the New York underground rapper Princess Nokia.

In a series of tweets last night, Princess Nokia told the whole story about the altercation, writing that the man in question had used the N-word against a group of teenage boys. She also writes that she slapped him and that he used it against her, too. Here’s the video:

New Yorkers kicking racists ass one at a time pic.twitter.com/yRUBD3kXIs — BallerAlert (@balleralert) October 10, 2017

And here’s what Princess Nokia wrote about it:

this bigot called a group of teenage boys "niggers" on the train so I stood up and slapped him and everybody on the train backed me up https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

When I slapped him he called me a nigger, and when I did all my brothers on the train came to my side and held my hand and comforted me https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

although painful and humiliating we stood together and kicked this disgusting racist off the train so we could ride in peace away from him https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

And yes I threw hot soup in this mans face and kicked him off off the train , and kicked in the face.

Any other racists wanna try us again? https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

The important matter is: I will do anything to defend the honor of my brothers and sisters #blacklivesmatter https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

I witness blatant racism in public constanly, and it is heartbreaking to witness such hatred and bigotry go Un defended — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

It take alot of risks trying to stand up to racist & bigots. Putting yourself in potential danger is scary ASF, esp as a young women — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

But I be damned if i let some drunk bigot call a group of young teenage boys racist names and allow him to get away with it ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

