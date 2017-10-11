Princess Nokia Comments On Video Of Her Throwing Hot Soup At A Racist

Princess Nokia
CREDIT: Milah Libin

Yesterday, the Twitter account Baller Alert posted a phone video, which quickly went viral, of a white man on the New York subway throwing around the N-word, yelling about his freedom of speech, and accusing everyone else on the train of being small-minded. The video is chaotic and blurry, but you can clearly see the other passengers on the train standing up to him and ultimately physically forcing him out. You can also see someone throwing a thing of hot soup on the guy. And the soup-thrower, as The FADER reports, was the New York underground rapper Princess Nokia.

In a series of tweets last night, Princess Nokia told the whole story about the altercation, writing that the man in question had used the N-word against a group of teenage boys. She also writes that she slapped him and that he used it against her, too. Here’s the video:

And here’s what Princess Nokia wrote about it:

