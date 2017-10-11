Makeness – “Loud Patterns”

Kyle Molleson is the Scottish producer Makeness. Since his 2015 debut EP, Rogue, Makeness has signed on with Secretly Canadian and today releases his new single, “Loud Patterns.” Featuring an abstract, cavernous animation by Samuel J. Travis, the track is a stark contrast to the literal campiness seen in his 2016 collaboration with Adult Jazz. This time, Molleson’s tenor weaves in and out of the steady rock beats and distorted guitar, matching the visual exploration with an expedition through his soundscapes. Listen to “Loud Patterns” below.
Tour dates:
10/28 Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling
11/03 Leeds, UK @ Beacons Metro
11/28 Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
11/29 Montreal, QC @ Corono Theatre
11/30 Boston, MA @ Paradise
12/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
12/04 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/06 Miami, FL @ The Ground
12/07 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
“Loud Patterns” is out now on Secretly Canadian. Purchase it here.