Makeness – “Loud Patterns”

Kyle Molleson is the Scottish producer Makeness. Since his 2015 debut EP, Rogue, Makeness has signed on with Secretly Canadian and today releases his new single, “Loud Patterns.” Featuring an abstract, cavernous animation by Samuel J. Travis, the track is a stark contrast to the literal campiness seen in his 2016 collaboration with Adult Jazz. This time, Molleson’s tenor weaves in and out of the steady rock beats and distorted guitar, matching the visual exploration with an expedition through his soundscapes. Listen to “Loud Patterns” below.

Tour dates:

10/28 Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling

11/03 Leeds, UK @ Beacons Metro

11/28 Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

11/29 Montreal, QC @ Corono Theatre

11/30 Boston, MA @ Paradise

12/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

12/04 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/06 Miami, FL @ The Ground

12/07 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

“Loud Patterns” is out now on Secretly Canadian. Purchase it here.