Later this month, John Maus is releasing his first new album in six years, Screen Memories. We’ve already heard “The Combine” from it, and today he’s sharing a new one called “Teenage Witch,” a bouncily spooky track that comes attached to some footage that Maus shot of himself in high school that shows that he’s always been a bit of a weirdo. Watch and listen below.

Screen Memories is out 10/27 via Ribbon Music.