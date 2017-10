The Velvet Underground’s John Cale and Moe Tucker reunited over the summer to perform “I’m Waiting For The Man” at the Grammy Salute To Music Legends concert. The entire show will be airing on Friday night as part of PBS’ Great Performances series, but the VU reunion is being made available a little early. For the performance, Cale sang and played keys and Tucker was relegated to woodblock as the rest of Cale’s band played the track. Watch via Rolling Stone below.