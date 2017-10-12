Hear Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein’s New Stranger Things Track “Walkin’ In Hawkins”

Half the fun of Netlfix’s surprise spooky smash Stranger Things was the score by S U R V I V E’s Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, and today the twosome have unveiled the first selection from the show’s upcoming second season. It’s called “Walkin’ In Hawkins,” and it opens the Season Two soundtrack, which will be released next week. (The show’s second season debuts 10/27.) “In Season 2 we’re introducing new styles of composition, while still revisiting old themes when appropriate,” Dixon and Stein told Pitchfork. “We’ve created new elements that are necessary to support the story, but still want to remain true to the sound of Season 1.” Listen below.

01 “Walkin’ In Hawkins”

02 “Home”

03 “Eulogy”

04 “On The Bus”

05 “Presumptuous”

06 “Eight Fifteen”

07 “The First Lie”

08 “Scars”

09 “I Can Save Them”

10 “Descent Into the Rift”

11 “Chicago”

12 “Looking For A Way Out”

13 “Birth / Rescue”

14 “In The Woods”

15 “Digging”

16 “Symptoms”

17 “Eggo In The Snow”

18 “Soldiers”

19 “Choices”

20 “Never Tell”

21 “She Wants Me To Find Her”

22 “Shouldn’t Have Lied”

23 “It’s A Trap”

24 “Crib”

25 “The Return”

26 “Escape”

27 “We Go Out Tonight”

28 “Connect The Dots”

29 “The Hub”

30 “On Edge”

31 “What Else Did You See?”

32 “Run”

33 “Levitation”

34 “To Be Continued”

The Stranger Things season two soundtrack is out 10/20 via Invada/Lakeshore.