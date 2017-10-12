Jack White Announces Children’s Book Promo Events In NY & LA

Jack White hasn’t made a whole lot of public appearances lately. But he’s about the publish the new children’s book We’re Going To Be Friends, inspired by the most twee song in the entire White Stripes discography. And now White and illustrator Elinor Blake, better-known as the singer-songwriter April March, are planning on making a couple of appearances on both coasts of the United States to promote it.

According to the Third Man website, they’ll be at the Barnes & Noble in the Grove in Los Angeles 11/4 at 2PM and then at another Barnes & Noble, on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, 11/11 at 11AM. And here’s a trailer for the book that Third Man put together. It’s got Conan O’Brien talking about how the White Stripes played the song on his final episode of The Tonight Show.

We’re Going To Be Friends is out 11/7, and you can pre-order it here.