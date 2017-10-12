Calexico – “End Of The World With You”

Arizona-based Americana rockers Calexico announce their comeback album, The Thread That Keeps Us, with a rousing single: “End Of The World With You” is true modern indie-Americana down to the line about James Turrell’s eyes. An energetic drumbeat and bouncy guitar complement frontman Joey Burns’ slight twang, “love in the age of the extremes, there’s nothing better that I’d rather do than to scatter all the myths.” Breezy instrumentation surrounds the implicit political commentary, yearning for an escape from the chaos to “the start of the end of the world.” This apocalyptic jaunt sheds the mariachi influence found on their last album, Edge Of The Sun, which makes sense considering the bleak subject matter. Nevertheless, Calexico maintain a lighthearted air in the face of turmoil. Listen below.

The Thread That Keeps us is out 1/26 via Anti- Records. Pre-order it here.