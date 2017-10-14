Courtney Love Warned About Harvey Weinstein In This 2005 Red Carpet Interview

In the wake of the sexual harassment and assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, it’s become sickeningly clear just how much of an open secret his behavior was in Hollywood. Over 30 women have now come forward to accuse the producer of sexual misconduct, a “joke” that Seth MacFarlane made about Weinstein while hosting the Oscars in 2013 garnered nervous laughs from the audience, and now TMZ has found footage of Courtney Love speaking openly about Weinstein’s reputation way back in 2005. When asked by comedian Natasha Leggero if she has any advice for “a young girl moving to Hollywood” while being interviewed on the red carpet for Pamela Anderson’s Comedy Central roast, Love says that she could get in trouble for libel before adding, “If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in the Four Seasons, don’t go.” Watch below.

Although I wasn't one of his victims, I was eternally banned by CAA for speaking out against #HarveyWeinstein #rape https://t.co/8giwNkrC5t — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) October 14, 2017

TMZ also points out that Love was still seen in public with Weinstein years later, as in this 2012 paparazzi footage of Weinstein, Love, and Jessica Chastain.