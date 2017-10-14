St. Vincent – “Power Corrupts”

St. Vincent released her truly excellent new album MASSEDUCTION yesterday, and late last night on YouTube she shared a bonus track from the Japanese version of the album. It’s called “政権腐敗,” which translates to “Power Corrupts,” and it’s a reinterpretation of the excellent title track “Masseduction.” The song features the Japanese musician Toko Yasuda (who is credited on MASSEDUCTION) with Annie Clark singing the chorus. Yasuda repeats the titular phrase, pronounced “seiken fuhai,” quite a bit, and you’ll recognize it from the album version. Listen below.

MASSEDUCTION is out now on Loma Vista.