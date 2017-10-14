Members Of Decapitated Charged With Rape, Kidnapping

Members of a Polish metal band have been charged with rape and kidnapping after authorities say they gang raped a woman on their tour bus following an August show in Spokane, Washington.

The Spokesman-Review reports that Waclaw Kieltyka and Michal Lysejko of the band Decapitated appeared in court on Friday where their bail were set at $100,000 each, and both men were ordered to surrender their passports.

All four members of the band were arrested in Los Angeles in September. The other two are scheduled for a court hearing next week.

In a statement posted on social media, the band says the allegations are false and that they are “confident that once the facts and evidence have been seen and heard, they will be released and able to return home.”