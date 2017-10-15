Flying Lotus Appears To End Set By Rejecting Rape Accusations Against The Gaslamp Killer: “The Internet Is A Fucking Liar”

Earlier this week, LA beat producer William Benjamin Bensussen, better known as the Gaslamp Killer, was accused of drugging and raping two women in 2013. In the wake of the allegations, Brainfeeder, the record label founded by Flying Lotus that released some of the Gaslamp Killer’s music, appeared to distance themselves from Bensussen, writing that they “did not have any knowledge of the alleged incidents and condemn any such actions across the board” and clarifying that they have not released any Gaslamp Killer music in over five years. But during his show at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery last night, Flying Lotus seemed to defend his associate, ending his set with a Gaslamp Killer song and then delivering a short speech to the audience: “The internet is a fuckin’ liar. Ain’t nobody judge and jury but the fuckin’ law, okay?…Thank you guys so much for coming, let truth and justice have its day.” Watch below.

Been going to #FlyingLotus shows for almost a decade—horrible to see him end such a pinnacle set by straight-up calling a rape victim a liar https://t.co/FRchdZL0UM — Mike Prysner (@MikePrysner) October 15, 2017

To prove this isn't a misunderstanding, he literally put on a Gaslamp Killer song at the end — Mike Prysner (@MikePrysner) October 15, 2017