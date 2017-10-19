Jane Weaver – “The Architect” Video

British singer-songwriter Jane Weaver has long explored a mix of psych, folk, and electronic sounds. Now on her ninth LP, Modern Kosmology, Weaver solidifies the entire sensory experience. “The Architect” is so representative of retro psychedelia that it could have been in the Beatles’ Yellow Submarine film. Though instead of the illustrations of Heinz Edelmann, Weaver takes inspiration from the equally colorful abstract works of Swedish artist Hilma af Klint. The low hum of the synthesized bass contrasts with the lightness of Weaver’s voice in the same way the color-rich collage contrasts with grayscale interludes. The video is a collaboration between Nick Farrimond, Andy Votel, and Gary Clarke, and Votel offered some further explanation on it:

The idea for “The Architect” came to me while drinking some very good coffee in the Greater Mancunian town of Stockport where Jane and myself plus our good friend Gary Clarke all reside. Having spent a large portion of my childhood in the foreboding shadow of the 1965 Bernard Engle constructed concrete shopping center I developed a very visual love-hate relationship with the modernist architecture of my home town, but after travelling the world and appreciating both brutalist and modernist design from an exotic perspective I soon began to crave the incredible geometric design that de-saturated my 1980’s upbringing. The video for Jane Weaver’s “The Architect” finally came as the perfect excuse to construct this love letter to South Mancunian architecture as well as a tribute to Gary Clarke’s modernist inspired paintings which I first saw in the late 1990’s when we both worked at Twisted Nerve Records in Manchester. When Jane was writing her music for Modern Kosmology the words Brutalist and Modernist were used a lot which i think is unique in a musical context. There was a very industrious no-frills approach to making the music steering away from sheeny production techniques and evil reverbs in favour of raw mechanics. As record collectors myself and film maker Nick Farrimond drew comparisons with custom-made library music from the modernist era which influenced our commitment to shooting and editing this film in just two days while attempting to channel some of the energy found in spontaneous short films by Charles And Ray Eames and the automatic drawings by Corbusier (as well as a nod to a specific title sequence to a film by Elio Petri)