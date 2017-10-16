AllegrA – “I’m An Introvert” Video

Last year, Allegra Eidinger started putting out music as AllegrA, and the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh-based musician’s confident My Legs Are Growing EP is filled with reflective smoky slow burns. Eidinger is releasing AllegrA’s debut self-titled full-length next month, and lead single “I’m An Introvert” is needling and warm, pulsing with the pressure-around-the-eyes feeling you get when your mind won’t let itself clear and interact with whoever’s standing right in front of you. It’s about being forced to make small talk at a party, where conversations can often slip from the banal to the existential due to lack of common ground. “What was the last movie that made you think that your life is just like a movie?” Eidinger offers up as a topic to steer away from. “I just want to hear about your cat/ What do you like to listen to in the shower?” Maybe this! Listen to it alongside a video directed by Anna Azizzy below.

AllegrA is out 11/10 via Sad Cactus Records. Pre-order it here.