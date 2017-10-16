Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton – “Legend Of The Wild Horse” Video

With her new solo LP, Choir Of The Mind, Metric’s Emily Haines has cultivated a compelling visual aesthetic alongside director Justin Broadbent to accompany the album. We’ve seen videos for “Fatal Gift,” “Planets,” and “Statuette” so far, and today Haines and Broadbent have shared one for “Legend Of The Wild Horse.” “Society at large, humanity at large, is still drawn downward to our worst instincts in so many places,” Haines told W magazine to provide some context. “Our worst instincts are, unfortunately, situated right next to our best instincts, and the things that make us genuine and authentic are situated next to our vices of greed and violence and narrow-mindedness and bias.” The video sees Haines playing the same character she inhabited in the other videos, and here she’s acting out scenes of suburban domesticity while an alternate-world version of her in an orange hoodie sneaks in and kicks her out. Watch below.

Choir Of The Mind is out now via Last Gang.