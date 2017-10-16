Jessie Ware – “Sam”

British torch singer Jessie Ware has shared the closing track from her upcoming album Glasshouse. “Sam” is a heartfelt reflection about having a child with husband Sam Burrows. It was co-written by Ed Sheeran and features contributions from Nico Segal (of Chance The Rapper’s backing band, the Social Experiment), Francis Starlite (from Francis And The Lights), and veteran bassist Pino Palladino (whose son Rocco has played bass in Ware’s touring band). “It’s just Sam, my baby, and me,” Ware whispers gently before a wash of jazzy ambient noise carries the straightforward acoustic ballad into Bon Iver territory. Check it out below via Spin.

Glasshouse is out 10/20 via PMR.