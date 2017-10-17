Nicholas Krgovich – “My Riverboat” Video

Fresh off of collaborating with Amber Coffman on her solo debut, Vancouver multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Nicholas Krgovich is following up last year’s The Hills with a new album called In An Open Field, which he recorded with a live band in Coventry, UK and then overdubbed in Los Angeles and Vancouver. Lead single “My Riverboat” is exactly the kind of thing that Krgovich does so well, a glowing, feather-soft lounge-pop daydream. The video, from Krgovich and Stijn Daenens with Vanessa Reynes and Niña Mendoza, follows Krgovich around as he has a nice day on a farm. Have a nice day on a farm with him below.
Tour dates:
10/31 Hamburg, DE @ Nachtasyl *
11/01 Cologne, DE @ King Georg *
11/05 Jena, DE @ Trafo *
11/10 Coventry, UK @ The Tin *
11/12 Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel **
11/13 Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall **
11/14 Oslo, NO @ John Dee **
11/15 Stockholm, SE @ Fasching **
11/16 Copenhagen, DK @ Vega **
11/17 Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg **
11/18 Munich, DE @ Ampere **
11/21 Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik **
11/22 Montpellier, FR @ Le Rockstore **
11/23 San Sebastian, ES @ Victoria Eugeni **
11/25 Madrid, ES @ Teatro Barcelo **
11/26 Valencia, ES @ La Rambleta **
11/27 Barcelona, ES @ Sala Bikini **
11/29 Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef **
11/30 Brighton, UK @ Patterns **
12/01 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club **
12/03 Dublin, UK @ Button Factory **
12/04 Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute **
12/05 Glasgow, UK @ CCA **
12/06 Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny **
12/07 London, UK @ Scala **
12/08 Paris, FR @ Petit Bain **
12/09 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord **
12/10 Brussels, BE @ Botanique **
* W/ Marker Starling
** Supporting Destroyer
In An Open Field is out 12/1 on Tin Angel. Pre-order it here.