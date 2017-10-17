Nicholas Krgovich – “My Riverboat” Video

Fresh off of collaborating with Amber Coffman on her solo debut, Vancouver multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Nicholas Krgovich is following up last year’s The Hills with a new album called In An Open Field, which he recorded with a live band in Coventry, UK and then overdubbed in Los Angeles and Vancouver. Lead single “My Riverboat” is exactly the kind of thing that Krgovich does so well, a glowing, feather-soft lounge-pop daydream. The video, from Krgovich and Stijn Daenens with Vanessa Reynes and Niña Mendoza, follows Krgovich around as he has a nice day on a farm. Have a nice day on a farm with him below.

Tour dates:

10/31 H​amburg​, DE @ N​achtasyl *

11/01 ​Cologne, DE @ King Georg​ *

11/05 J​ena, DE @ T​rafo *

11/10 ​C​oventry, UK @ The​ T​in​ *

11/12 Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel **

11/13 Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall **

11/14 Oslo, NO @ John Dee **

11/15 Stockholm, SE @ Fasching **

11/16 Copenhagen, DK @ Vega **

11/17 Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg **

11/18 Munich, DE @ Ampere **

11/21 Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik **

11/22 Montpellier, FR @ Le Rockstore **

11/23 San Sebastian, ES @ Victoria Eugeni **

11/25 Madrid, ES @ Teatro Barcelo **

11/26 Valencia, ES @ La Rambleta **

11/27 Barcelona, ES @ Sala Bikini **

11/29 Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef **

11/30 Brighton, UK @ Patterns **

12/01 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club **

12/03 Dublin, UK @ Button Factory **

12/04 Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute **

12/05 Glasgow, UK @ CCA **

12/06 Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny **

12/07 London, UK @ Scala **

12/08 Paris, FR @ Petit Bain **

12/09 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord **

12/10 Brussels, BE @ Botanique **

* W/ Marker Starling

** Supporting Destroyer

In An Open Field is out 12/1 on Tin Angel. Pre-order it here.