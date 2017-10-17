Operator Music Band – “Realistic Saturation”

The Brooklyn-based art-pop outfit Operator Music Band will release a new EP this winter called Coördination. The five-song collection follows the Puzzlephonics I & II LP, which came out earlier this year. Coördination comprises songs that were completed in the weeks after Operator Music Band finished their album, and some of the ideas they explore on Puzzlephonics I & II carry over. The band describes the EP as a “chimera of some older ideas with new approaches,” and the music is artful and adventurous without being willfully complicated. Lead single “Realistic Saturation” is an appropriate entry point to this EP; it’s a song that unwinds and reveals itself to you the more you listen to it. Check it out below.

Upcoming Operator Music Band shows:

11/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Secret Project Robot

11/29 Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr (EP Release show w/ Radian)

Coördination is out 12/1 via New Professor Music.