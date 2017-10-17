Ivanka Trump Says She Had A “Punk Phase”

Ivanka Trump, the first daughter and current presidential advisor, would like the world to know that she had what she calls a “punk phase.” That, in any case, is what she writes in her mother Ivana Trump’s new memoir Raising Trump, as The Cut points out. She even claims that this phase turned out to be foundational — not because she internalized any sort of ideas or philosophies but because it indirectly led her to rock the current shade of blonde that she uses for her hair. Quoth Ivanka:

During my punk phase in the nineties, I was really into Nirvana. My wardrobe consisted of ripped corduroy jeans and flannel shirts. One day after school, I dyed my hair blue. Mom wasn’t a fan of this decision. She took one look at me and immediately went out to the nearest drugstore to buy a $10 box of Nice ‘N Easy. That night, she forced me to dye my hair back to blond. The color she picked out was actually three shades lighter than my natural color… and I have never looked back!

Trump also writes that she was a huge Nirvana fan and that she was inconsolable after Kurt Cobain’s suicide:

It wasn’t too long after this that Kurt Cobain, the singer, songwriter, and guitarist for Nirvana, committed suicide. It was a shock and I was distraught. Mom had no idea who Kurt Cobain was, and she sympathized only so much. After twenty-four hours of my crying inconsolably in my room, alone — major melodrama — Mom had to pull me out of there to go down to dinner.

So Ivanka Trump had two shitty parents! In any case, I suppose we should congratulate her on the brief period where she was a human teenager in the early ’90s, before she became the monstrous vampire that she is now.