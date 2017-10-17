More Ducktails Shows Cancelled Following Assault Accusations

More Ducktails shows have been cancelled in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations against former Real Estate guitarist Matt Mondanile. Following the cancellations of a performance in Manila and a set at the Phuzz Festival in Winston Salem, NC, BrooklynVegan reports that several more dates in Ducktails’ North American tour, which was scheduled to begin in November, have been cancelled. PhilaMOCA, where Mondanile was set to play on 11/21, issued the following statement with the cancellation:

After reading today’s detailed article in Spin, we have cancelled the Ducktails show scheduled at PhilaMOCA. Tickets will be refunded in full to all customers. We have decided to donate the total gross ($) from this particular show to RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual assault organization. If you have been a victim of sexual assault, call 800.656.HOPE (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

Woodsist, the label that released Ducktails’ 2011 album III: Arcade Dynamics, has also severed ties with Mondanile:

Woodsist will no longer be working with Matt Mondanile/Ducktails. His actions are inexcusable. Sending love and support to all victims. — WOODSIST (@WOODSIST) October 16, 2017

Find a full list of cancelled tour dates below.

11/21 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

11/25 New York, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

11/26 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

12/09 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

12/10 Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse

12/11 San Diego, CA @ SPACE.

12/15 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

12/17 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger